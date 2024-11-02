3 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash on WB I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash involving two vehicles on westbound Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County on Friday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and 18th Street about a 2-vehicle collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Dodge Avenger was in the left lane of the interstate while a 2014 Ford Edge was in the middle lane, both traveling westbound.

The driver of the Dodge attempted to change lanes when he struck the side of the Ford.

The Ford then went off the road to the left, struck the barrier and overturned.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and two other occupants, a 30-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, were in the Ford.

All three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

