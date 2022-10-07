3 in custody after firing at FBI in Warsaw, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three individuals are in custody after firing at law enforcement in Warsaw, Missouri, Friday morning.

FBI Kansas City reports the FBI had a “lawful presence” in the 30,000th block of U.S. 65 Highway regarding an ongoing federal investigation.

After announcing their presence, law enforcement officers were said to come under fire from a subject inside the residence. Law enforcement did not return fire.

The FBI reports there is no threat to the public after three individuals were taken into custody without issue.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

