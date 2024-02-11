3 injured after driver flees police officer, strikes another vehicle in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a crash after a driver fled a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, striking another vehicle.

The driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu fled a KCPD DUI enforcement officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, per KCPD.

The Chevrolet left on northbound Pennsylvania Avenue at a high speed and the officer stopped pursuing the driver.

The driver did not stop for a stop sign and struck a maroon Chrysler 200 that was driving east on Valentine Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger, who were both restrained in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries in the crash. As of Sunday morning, both individuals are in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating suspected impairment of both drivers.

—