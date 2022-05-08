3 injured in overnight Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people early Sunday morning.

Officers received report of a shooting just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a comedy club at 6151 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, they located an adult woman who had been shot. She was said to have been outside of the comedy club when she was injured.

She was taken to an area hospital. Police report her condition is unknown.

Two others arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds that were reportedly from the same incident, according to police.

This incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made thus far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .