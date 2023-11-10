4 injured in shooting at Independence Center, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at the Independence Center on Friday, police said.

The shooting happened in the breeze way located at the entrance from east 39th Street S, said Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department. Taylor initially said three people were injured.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence.

Police said the situation was stable, and have setup a pickup location at the car wash located at the northeast corner of the mall.

Taylor said police detained several people at the scene to try to get more information and identify a suspect.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

