Family of pregnant Independence Center shooting victim says she is on life support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and a friend of a victim, Karla Brown, 19, of the Independence Center mall shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, says she is pregnant and on life support.

Four people were injured — one critically and three others sustained injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious — in the shootout between two groups of people that unfolded around 2:20 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to Jack Taylor, a spokesperson with the Independence Police Department.

A friend of Brown's family, Tina Ellison, spoke with KSHB 41 News and confirmed Brown is pregnant with a boy and her family plans to donate her organs.

Ellison has established a GoFundMe, which provides additional details about Brown. A post by Ellison says the family will donate Brown's organs so that she can "live on through others."

On Friday, three persons of interest were in custody after police stopped them as they attempted to leave the scene, according to Taylor. Officials weren't immediately sure of the relations between the two groups of people involved in the shootout or what led to the violence.

