KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting unfolded just after 5 p.m. near Troost Avenue and Linwood Boulevard.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, but the condition of the other two victims wasn't immediately available, according to KCMO police.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—