3 injured in Tuesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near 36th Street and Prospect Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived to find three gunshot victims.

All three were taken to hospitals. One is in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

