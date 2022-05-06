3 injured in Westport shooting Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, early Friday morning.

KCPD was called to Johnny Kaws Yard Bar around 12:30 a.m.

Officers located three people with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said shots were fired from the World Market parking lot toward the bar.

Two of the people shot were standing outside of the bar and one was inside.

The two men who were standing outside of the bar were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries, according to police.

The victim who was inside the bar was treated for a graze wound.

There is no suspect information available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .