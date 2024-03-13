3 KCMO men charged for role in trafficking firearms connected to Chiefs parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Missouri, men have been charged for their role in illegal firearms trafficking and the straw purchasing of firearms, connected to the mass shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl parade rally that killed KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured more than 20 others.

Fedo Antonia Manning, 22, was charged in federal court with one count conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count engaging in firearm sales without a license and 10 counts of making a false statement on a Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473.

21-year-old Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr. and 19-year-old Chaelyn Hendrick Groves were both charged in federal court with conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms, aiding and abetting making false statements in the acquisition of a firearm and making a false statement to a federal agent.

Court documents say that Manning was involved in a group of individuals who agreed to transport firearms between May 24, 2022 and April 20, 2023. Manning was not a licensed firearms dealer in that time frame, per documents.

The men reportedly made false statements to firearms dealers to conceal the true buyer of the firearms.

"These statements and representations by the defendant were completely false, as the defendant well knew," court documents said of Manning.

One firearm recovered at the scene of the parade rally shooting, an AM-15 pistol, was allegedly purchased and distributed by Manning. The pistol was found in the "fire" position holding 26 of 30 possible live rounds, meaning it is possible that four shots were fired from the weapon.

A second firearm recovered at the scene — a Stag Arms 300-caliber pistol — was purchased by Williams from The Ammo Box during a gun show, documents state.

“These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defense against gun violence. At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked.”

