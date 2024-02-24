Kansas City community honors KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan at funeral mass Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is gathering Saturday morning to lay KKFI DJ and beloved mother Lisa Lopez-Galvan to rest.

Lopez-Galvan lost her life on Feb. 14 after a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

A Mass of Christian Burial is being held for Lopez-Galvan at 10 a.m. Saturday at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lopez-Galvan family shared a link to view the services live HERE.

"We want to thank our beautiful community for their love, support, and prayers during this saddening time," the Lopez-Galvan family said in a written statement.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered the Lopez-Galvan family a white jersey — marked with his name and No. 7. A family member said that Lopez-Galvan's husband requested to bury his wife in the jersey, to reflect the Butker jersey she wore to the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags in Kansas to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Lopez-Galvan and the 22 other victims who were injured in the shooting.

On Friday night, Union Station used the colors of the Mexican flag to light the building in honor of Lopez-Galvan's heritage.

A recitation of the rosary was held Friday evening at Redemptorist Catholic Church, followed by a visitation.