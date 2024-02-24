Union Station honors Lisa Lopez-Galvan as memorial services for beloved mother, DJ begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the loved ones of Lisa Lopez-Galvan prepare to lay her to rest, the beloved mother and DJ is being honored in a way that can been seen from miles across Kansas City.
On Friday night, Union Station used the colors from the Mexican flag to light the building in honor of Lopez-Galvan's heritage.
"Tonight, as weekend services for Lisa Lopez-Galvan begin, Union Station’s historic south façade features accent colors from the flag of Mexico," Union Station said in the post. "This is both a reflection of Lisa’s proud Hispanic heritage as well as an expression of sympathy to her entire extended family."
Lopez-Galvan's life was tragically taken in the mass shooting that happened as the Chiefs rally was ending last week.
In the days after her death, many friends and loved ones have reflected on the impact she left on the lives of so many.
The family of Lopez-Galvan wished to lay her to rest in a white jersey of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, the same one she was wearing on the day of her death.
Butker granted the families wish and donated a jersey earlier this week.
A recitation of the rosary was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a visitation, also at the church, from 7 to 9 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, also at the church.
