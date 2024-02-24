Union Station honors Lisa Lopez-Galvan as memorial services for beloved mother, DJ begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the loved ones of Lisa Lopez-Galvan prepare to lay her to rest, the beloved mother and DJ is being honored in a way that can been seen from miles across Kansas City.

On Friday night, Union Station used the colors from the Mexican flag to light the building in honor of Lopez-Galvan's heritage.

"Tonight, as weekend services for Lisa Lopez-Galvan begin, Union Station’s historic south façade features accent colors from the flag of Mexico," Union Station said in the post. "This is both a reflection of Lisa’s proud Hispanic heritage as well as an expression of sympathy to her entire extended family."

Lopez-Galvan's life was tragically taken in the mass shooting that happened as the Chiefs rally was ending last week.

Courtesy KKFI-FM Lisa Lopez-Galvan

In the days after her death, many friends and loved ones have reflected on the impact she left on the lives of so many.

RELATED | Podcaster shares memories made with late friend Lisa Lopez-Galvan

The family of Lopez-Galvan wished to lay her to rest in a white jersey of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, the same one she was wearing on the day of her death.

Butker granted the families wish and donated a jersey earlier this week.

A recitation of the rosary was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a visitation, also at the church, from 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, also at the church.

—

