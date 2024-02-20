Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family hoped to lay her to rest in Harrison Butker jersey, Chiefs kicker delivered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan hoped to lay her to rest in a Harrison Butker jersey, and the Kansas City Chiefs kicker delivered.

On the day Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed as the Chiefs Super Bowl rally was ending, her family says she was wearing a white Butker jersey.

A family member said it was her husband's request to bury Lopez-Galvan in the jersey, but they were having trouble finding one.

The family took to social media asking for help and Butker received word of the request.

Representatives for Butker confirmed the Chiefs kicker donated a jersey to the family.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence," Butker said in the statement. "Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

Services for Lopez-Galvan are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24, according to her obituary.

