Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, woman killed Wednesday at Chiefs celebration, loved her family and her community

Lisa Lopez-Galvan
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by KKFI.
Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed in a shooting as the Chiefs rally was wrapping up on Feb. 14, 2024.
Lisa Lopez-Galvan
Lisa Lopez-Galvan
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 21:40:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beto Gomez said it took him almost a day to realize his sister had been murdered.

"It's just a horrible feeling," he said.

Gomez, his two siblings and the rest of their tight-knit family are dealing with the horrific death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan Wednesday at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

Two juveniles got into an argument and began shooting.

The gunfire killed Lopez-Galvan, 44, wounded other members of her family and nearly two-dozen people.

"We are all going to miss her," said her sister, Carmen Lopez Murguia said. "She was our baby sister."

Lopez-Galvan's family was her life, her sister said.

"She loved her family and did everything for them," Lopez Murguia said. "She adored them, so she's a really, really big loss."

Lopez-Galvan, 44, was a popular disc jockey around the city and hosted a radio show on KKFI-FM, Taste of Tejano.

"It just shows what a big heart she had and the impact she had in this community," Lopez said

Two juveniles were arrested, but have not been charged in her death.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone