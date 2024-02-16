Lisa Lopez-Galvan, woman killed Wednesday at Chiefs celebration, loved her family and her community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beto Gomez said it took him almost a day to realize his sister had been murdered.

"It's just a horrible feeling," he said.

Gomez, his two siblings and the rest of their tight-knit family are dealing with the horrific death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan Wednesday at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

Two juveniles got into an argument and began shooting.

The gunfire killed Lopez-Galvan, 44, wounded other members of her family and nearly two-dozen people.

"We are all going to miss her," said her sister, Carmen Lopez Murguia said. "She was our baby sister."

Lopez-Galvan's family was her life, her sister said.

"She loved her family and did everything for them," Lopez Murguia said. "She adored them, so she's a really, really big loss."

Lopez-Galvan, 44, was a popular disc jockey around the city and hosted a radio show on KKFI-FM, Taste of Tejano.

"It just shows what a big heart she had and the impact she had in this community," Lopez said

Two juveniles were arrested, but have not been charged in her death.

