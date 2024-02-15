KCPD: Dispute among several people led to shooting; 2 juveniles remain detained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles were among the multiple subjects detained in connection to the mass shooting following the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade rally Wednesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

Graves said the shooting was a result of an argument between several people.

The chief did not specify how many subjects of interest have been identified or detained. Investigators are working to determine the involvement of others.

Police have 24 hours from the arrest to file charges, otherwise those detained must be released. Graves said KCPD is working closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to bring charges forward.

The shooting was not an act of terrorism or homegrown violent extremism.

Overnight, investigators determined there were 23 shooting victims, while others have injuries not related to gunshot wounds. Police say the victims ranged in ages from 8 to 47. At least half of the victims are under the age of 16.

Graves officially identified Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the sole fatality of the mass shooting. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other victim conditions included eight critical, seven serious and six with minor injuries. An update on their conditions was not provided at the press conference.

Federal assistance has been made available to assist in the investigation, Graves said.

