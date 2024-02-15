LIVE UPDATES | Response continues Thursday to shooting at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those across the Kansas City region woke up Thursday morning with heavy hearts as they continued to process Wednesday’s mass shootingoutside of Union Station.

LINK | Complete KSHB 41 coverage of Union Station shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police are expected to continue to provide updates throughout the day as they continue their investigation. They’ve asked anyone who was a direct witness to the shooting, anyone who may not yet have reported being shot or those with video recordings of the incident to reaching out.

The FBI is partnering with KCPD on a website to allow people to submit information.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker tweeted Thursday morning that she will use "every tool at (her) disposal" to address this tragedy.

Good morning, Kansas City.



We love you.



We will get through this together. We will get answers. We will heal together. And we will fight together.



And I will use every tool at my disposal under Missouri law that allows me to address this tragedy. — Jean Peters Baker (@jeanpetersbaker) February 15, 2024

Thursday marked the return to school for many students across the area, most of which had canceled class Wednesday so students could attend the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade.

Several school districts have offered messages of support for students, families and staff as they unpack Wednesday’s shooting.

RELATED | Kansas City groups offer resources after Chiefs rally shooting

If you have a story idea to share from the shooting, consider contacting us at voices@kshb.com.

Check back throughout Thursday for continuing updates on this developing story.