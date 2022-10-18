3 men accused of shooting at Independence police during chase on Interstates 70, 435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City area men are accused of shooting at police during a chase, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Kammron C. Tucker, James L. Gant and Zabdiel B. Caballero-Ochoa were all charged in the incident which happened on Oct. 12.

According to court documents, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Interstates 70 and 435 to assist Independence police in a chase.

Independence police were chasing a car with people inside who allegedly fired shots at them.

Eventually, Tucker, Gant and Caballero-Ochoa fled the scene on foot.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video which showed gunfire from the suspect's vehicle directed at police.

Tucker, 27, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action

Gant, 25, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Ochoa, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

A juvenile was also taken into custody in connection with the incident.

