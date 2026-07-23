3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting at Independence event space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced murder charges Thursday against three men in connection with a deadly shooting in Independence.

Ezra Richardson, Kevin Jackson and Taj Griffin are each charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, per a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The fatal shooting took place May 10 near the Lux Premiere Event Space in Independence.

A probable cause statement filed in the case said witnesses told police family members were at a birthday party at the venue before the victim walked outside with a friend. Witnesses then heard multiple gunshots and saw shots being fired from a Mercedes-Benz.

Responding officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot between a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a blue sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

The three individuals charged in the shooting were identified through license plate readers and surveillance footage.

Video showed the Mercedes pull up to the victim and passengers fire shots at him. Shots continued to be fired as the Mercedes drove away, and then the vehicle circled back around and fired more shots at the victim before fleeing.

“Richardson matched the description of the Mercedes’ front passenger, the rear seat passenger matched the description of Griffin and the driver matched the description of Jackson,” a press release said.

Information from social media was also provided to detectives during interviews identifying subjects potentially involved in the shooting. Court documents state cellphone records were also used to track the suspects’ activity surrounding the incident.

Richardson, Jackson and Griffin each have a $500,000 cash-only bond.

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