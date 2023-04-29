3 men dead after shootings near 72nd, Wabash overnight in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men were fatally shot overnight near 72nd and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to a shooting near 72nd and Wabash around 12:48 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte. The man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Officers also responded to a reported shooting just a few blocks away, where two men died on the scene.

Police say it is unclear at this time if the shootings are connected.

There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

