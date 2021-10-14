3 Missouri residents indicted for filing false stimulus claims, income tax returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Missouri residents have been indicted by a grand jury for using the identities of deceased individuals to file hundreds of false stimulus claims and income tax returns, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Warren W. Watkins, 39, and Marissa Jackson, 25, both from Kansas City, and Lamar K. Johnson, 40, from Eldon, face a 37-count indictment.

The indictment was returned under seal by a federal grand jury Oct. 5.

Following the Oct. 13 arrest of Watkins and Johnson, the indictment was unsealed, per the DOJ.

It is alleged the three conspired together to use false identities to file “238 false and fraudulent economic impact payment claims,” according to a news release.

The CARES Act claims sought $1,200 each and totaled $285,600, with most of the identities used belonging to deceased individuals.

An additional 28 false and fraudulent federal income tax returns seeking $152,155 in income tax credits and refunds were filed by Watkins, Jackson and Johnson — meaning the grand total of attempted loss was $437,755.

However, the IRS only paid $4,800 of the tax return claims.

Of the deceased identities used, 226 were connected to two funeral homes, and a third associated funeral home, which Watkins was involved with.

Watkins is charged in each of the 37 counts of the indictment while Jackson and Johnson are each charged with 10 counts.

The charges break down as follows: 12 counts of false claims, 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of aggravated identity theft and fraud conspiracy.

Evidence supporting the charges of the indictment will be presented to a federal trial jury.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Mahoney.

