3 people, including child, seriously injured in crash near St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured, including a 3-year-old girl, after a vehicle crashed while avoiding a deer early Sunday morning near St. Joseph.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, three people, from St. Joseph, Missouri, were traveling south on State Route D in a 2009 Toyota Matrix.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver attempted to avoid a deer six miles north of St. Joseph, and drove across the center line of the roadway. The vehicle then over-corrected, driving off the roadway to the west.

The Toyota then overturned, stopping onto its side.

A 26-year-old male, 34-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were seriously injured in the crash. They were transported to an area hospital.

