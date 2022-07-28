3 people injured, 1 critically, in hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The drivers of a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet pickup truck fled a crash Wednesday afternoon in KCMO and left behind three injured people, including one with critical injuries.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. when the Toyota Camry entered the intersection at east 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard, police said.

The Camry drove into the path of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup as it headed north on Van Brunt Boulevard.

Both drivers left the crash scene before officers arrived.

The driver of the Camry left behind three passengers, including one in the left rear passenger seat who was partially ejected out the back window.

Police said that passenger suffered serious injuries.

The other backseat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger went to a hospital with less severe injuries, police said.

No word on the descriptions of the fleeting drivers.

—

