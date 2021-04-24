3 people shot Friday near 10th Street, Park Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police found an empty, bullet-riddled pickup truck with blood inside Friday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Three shooting victims left before police arrived, managing to get to a nearby hospital on their own.

All three shooting victims' wounds are considered non-life-threatening, according to a tweet from KCPD's official account.

The incident started about 9:40 p.m. when officers were sent to East 10th Street and Park Avenue on a report of 10 gunshots in that area.

Police found the truck about a block away. Detectives and crime scene investigators were speaking with witnesses and processing the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided.

