3 persons of interest sought in Nov. 13 homicide outside KCK nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three men who are persons of interest in a murder outside a nightclub.

Gunfire just after midnight on November 13 killed Apolonio O. Enriquez, 38, outside Club Neredias, located at 48 Kansas Avenue.

The men may have left the murder scene in a Black, four-door sedan.

Anyone one with information on the incident is asked to contact The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

