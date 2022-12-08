Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

3 persons of interest sought in Nov. 13 homicide outside KCK nightclub

kck homicide suspects.jpg
KCK Police Department/Facebook
kck homicide suspects.jpg
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 19:19:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three men who are persons of interest in a murder outside a nightclub.

Gunfire just after midnight on November 13 killed Apolonio O. Enriquez, 38, outside Club Neredias, located at 48 Kansas Avenue.

The men may have left the murder scene in a Black, four-door sedan.

Anyone one with information on the incident is asked to contact The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!