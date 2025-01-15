3 Shawnee firefighters, 1 resident hurt in 3-alarm apartment fire Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 60 firefighters battled a three-alarm apartment fire Wednesday morning that injured three Shawnee firefighters and a resident of the apartment complex.

The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at The Onyx at 67th Apartments at 6527 Reeder St.

More than 31 fire units from Shawnee, Overland Park, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Lenexa Fire Department responded to help knock down the fire.

According to a news release from the Shawnee Fire Department, more than 60 firefighters and emergency medical personnel were on the scene.

The fire damaged 16 apartments and 15 of those were occupied, according to the news release.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene. One firefighter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Public Works Department were at the scene, helping control traffic and salting and removing ice from the scene, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.