3 students taken to emergency department after school bus crash in Clinton, Missouri, police say

No serious injuries reported
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three students were taken to the emergency department after a school bus crash in Clinton, Missouri, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a Sherwood School District bus was exiting the Clinton Community Center when it was hit by an SUV.

Forty-five students, four teachers and the bus driver were on the bus when the crash occurred.

Police said the students were taken to an emergency department as a precautionary measure.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

It's believed the bus driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic due to their sight being hindered by equipment attached to the bus.

