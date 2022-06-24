Watch Now
3 Topeka Police Department officers involved in deadly shooting near Amtrak station

WRTV photo.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Three Topeka Police Department officers were involved in a shooting around 10 a.m. on Friday by the Topeka Amtrak station, 500 S.E. Holliday Place.

Multiple citizens called the department and reported an individual with a knife chasing and threatening people.

The department did not elaborate on the details of the shooting incident but said the individual was to be transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The injured party, who has not been identified, was later pronounced deceased.

None of the three Topeka officers were injured. They have been placed on administrative leave until investigation of the event is complete, per department policy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation moving forward.


