3 University of Missouri employees fired after audit finds $30K stolen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three University of Missouri - Columbia employees were fired after an audit found more than $30,000 was stolen from the university.

The university said Thursday that the money was stolen through either electronic equipment or unauthorized purchases through MU’s Department of Engineering.

Law enforcement officials are also looking into further allegations of theft valued at more than $132,000.

“As leaders of the state’s flagship institution, we understand the deep confidence that students, families and the state of Missouri have in us,” Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations, said. “They trust us with valuable resources as we work to fulfill our missions of education, research, service and economic development.”

The audit began in January after someone reported suspicions of mismanagement to the university.

Investigators found that theft was aided by employees who felt intimidated by their supervisor.

