30 dogs rescued Thursday in rural Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Disaster Emergency Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County, Missouri.

A spokesperson with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies applied for and received a search warrant around noon for a property on Roush Road in Pleasant Hill.

Three hours later, deputies executed the warrant, rescuing 30 dogs from the property. At the time of the rescue, temperatures were below zero.

Veterinarians from the Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control offices were present during the rescue. The dogs were evaluated at the scene before being taken to an area shelter.

The spokesperson says an investigation is ongoing.

