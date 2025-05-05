33 transported to hospitals after shuttle bus crash near Hermann, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shuttle bus crash Saturday in Gasconade County, Missouri, ended with 33 people being transported to hospitals for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Missouri Route 100 west of Eagles Nest Drive in Hermann.

MSHP said the investigation determined a 2000 Freightliner M Line shuttle bus was heading westbound on Missouri Route 100 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. In response, the driver overcorrected, heading off the left side into a ditch.

While one person reported no injuries and was transported, the other 32 reported injuries ranging from minor to serious.



17 minor

11 moderate

4 serious

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was seriously injured and airlifted to be treated. He was the only person wearing a seatbelt.

The other three seriously injured parties were a 36-year-old woman from Jerseyville, Illinois, a 37-year-old man from Olathe, Kansas, and a 60-year-old man from Warrenton, Missouri.

Passengers ranged in age from 27 to 68 and hailed from across Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Gerald, New Haven, Owensville and Hermann emergency crews helped transport individuals to be treated.

The scene of the crash was near the Adam Puchta Winery.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.