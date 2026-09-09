4 face charges in Labor Day murder at Northland QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people have been charged after a man was murdered on Labor Day outside a Northland QuikTrip.

Brendon Lemoine, Robert Martin IV, Katlin Sharp and Michael Moore are each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree attempted tampering with a motor vehicle.

While Lemoine, Martin and Sharp are in custody, Moore has yet to be apprehended. Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said in a Facebook video that anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 9:40 p.m. Monday to the QuikTrip at 528 NW Englewood Road on a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old William Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured Anderson arriving in a white Cadillac and leaving his vehicle running while inside the convenience store, per court documents. A red Jeep arrived shortly after.

Court documents state two men from the Jeep went inside, straight to the restroom. They quickly exited the store and entered the Cadillac.

When the victim exited the store, a struggle ensued. The footage picked up one of the suspects exiting the car and raising his right arm out in the victim's direction before running, per court documents.

The men got in the Jeep before fleeing the gas station.

KCPD broadcast the suspect information, which helped a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper later pull over the red Jeep.

The trooper said the driver, Sharp, and the passenger, Martin, made statements about having information about the homicide, so they were taken into custody for further questioning.

Sharp told detectives she and her fiancé, Martin, picked up Lemoine at his girlfriend’s house before returning home, where Moore was.

She said she was aware the three were looking at Martin's gun, but she got distracted and was unsure who ended up with it.

Later at QuikTrip, she said she asked Moore if he had the gun, but he "did not specify." Lemoine and Moore went inside but quickly ran back and told Sharp to drive away.

The group then went to Martin’s grandmother’s house, where Sharp said Moore admitted to trying to take the Cadillac. She also said Moore told her he used Martin's gun to shoot the vehicle's owner, who was fighting back.

Sharp tried to get Moore to give her the gun and call police, but he refused, per court documents.

Martin told detectives about discussing and looking at handguns and ammo with Lemoine and Moore before they went to QuikTrip for drinks.

While they were on the way, Martin said he noticed Lemoine had gloves and a ski mask, and Moore had a bandana and gloves.

Similar to Sharp, he said he saw the two go inside before running back to the Jeep.

At his grandma’s house, Martin said Moore pulled out the handgun and pointed it at Sharp before fleeing on foot.

When detectives showed up with a warrant at Lemoine’s home, he exited the residence and got into the back of a police vehicle, per court documents. At police headquarters, Lemoine admitted his girlfriend received a text from “Joker” about getting drugs from them. He also said he took some LSD before he got into "Joker’s" vehicle, which was shortly before he was arrested.

Police were told Moore had been at the residence shortly before their arrival, court documents state.

Sharp, Martin and Lemoine are being held in the Clay County Detention Center. Sharp and Martin are being held on $200,000 cash-only bonds, and Lemoine is being held on a $1 million bond.

All are due in court next week. Sharp and Lemoine have bond hearings Tuesday morning, and Martin has a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.