4 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting.

Police say that nobody has died in the shooting, but the extent of the victims' injuries are not known at this time.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .