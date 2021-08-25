Watch
4 people injured in shooting near UMKC campus

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KCPD car
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 09:11:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a shooting near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus Tuesday night.

The shooting call happened around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Volker Boulevard) and Troost Avenue.

They arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man said an unknown person shot into his vehicle and drove away.

Two other adults and one child were injured when the vehicle glass broke.

All were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

