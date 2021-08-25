4 people injured in shooting near UMKC campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a shooting near the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus Tuesday night.

The shooting call happened around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Volker Boulevard) and Troost Avenue.

They arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man said an unknown person shot into his vehicle and drove away.

Two other adults and one child were injured when the vehicle glass broke.

All were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.