4-year-old dead, 2 others injured in Independence house fire Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 4-year-old died and two others were injured in an Independence house fire Saturday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of James Downey Road around 11 a.m., said Ofc. Jack Taylor, a spokesperson with the Independence Police Department.

Fire crews later discovered the child had died.

A second victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, and third suffered injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

No word on a cause of the fire, but an investigation was underway.

Taylor said fire investigators with the Independence Police Department were assisting with the investigation.

