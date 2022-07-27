40 Highway reopens after shots fired from vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:32 p.m. | 40 Highway has reopened according to IPD.

ORIGINAL STORY | 40 Highway is closed in both directions from Sterling Avenue to 39th Street as the Independence Police Department investigates after a man fired shots at three people from the sunroof of a vehicle.

The drive by shooting started Wednesday near 10800 East U.S. 40 Highway, according to IPD. The shooting continued westbound.

Police say that so far, there are three known victims of property damage after shots were fired.

Shell casings were found down the highway by police. There have been no reports of any injuries.

IPD continues to investigate the scene.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

