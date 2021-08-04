400-pound statue stolen from Kansas City, Missouri, park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department is investigating the theft of a 400-pound, 7-foot tall statue.

A community alert posted by the department said that sometime been Monday and Wednesday, someone stole a female statue at the François Chouteau and Native American Heritage Fountain.

The fountain is located on Northeast Chouteau Trafficway near Northeast Parvin Road.

The bronze statue, designed by Kwan Wu, was installed in April 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department at 816-413-3425.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .