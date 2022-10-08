5 displaced in apartment fire near 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were displaced in a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 7:19 a.m. Saturday morning, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the fire at 1340 Northeast 39th Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, crews were able to see smoke and fire showing from a garage.

Four units were affected in the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation by KCFD.

