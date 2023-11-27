5 injured, 1 critically, in crash near Blue Valley Parkway, west 119th Street in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were injured, one critically, in a crash near Blue Valley Parkway and west 119th Street in Overland Park, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene about 4:10 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. A second woman suffered serious injuries, while a third suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Two others refused treatment at the scene, authorities said.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

Metcalf Avenue going south from 115th Street was closed as crews worked the crash.

