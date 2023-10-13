3 injured in shooting near elementary school in east Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a shooting that unfolded near an elementary school in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, police said.

Police responded to the shooting about 4:30 p.m. near east 10th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said. Police initially said five people were injured in the shooting.

The shooting is located just a few feet away from Whittier Elementary School.

No word on what led to the violence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

