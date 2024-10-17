Police: 5 new break-ins Thursday morning in Kansas City's River Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents and businesses remain on edge as five more businesses were broken into overnight in Kansas City, Missouri's River Market neighborhood.

Police said just after 4 a.m. today, patrol officers went on an alarm call in the 400 block of Walnut Street.

They found a business that had been broken into, according to a police news release.

A short time later, officers found another business broken into in the 100 block of East 5th Street.

A detective's preliminary investigation revealed the possibility of five related incidents Thursday morning in the River Market, according to a news release.

Detectives will be in the neighborhood Thursday to see if there's surveillance video of the incidents and any possible witnesses.

Police ask if anyone has information or has a camera that may have captured any footage, please call the Central Patrol Property Crimes Section at 816-234-5515 or the TIPS hotline.

Police on Wednesday announced they had made an arrest of a suspect in connection to a burglary earlier this week at Betty Rae's.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.