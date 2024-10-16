Police: Suspect arrested in Betty Rae’s burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, made an arrest in connection to a burglary this week at the Betty Rae’s Ice Cream in the River Market.

The ice cream shop has been the target of at least two burglaries in recent weeks. It’s unclear if the suspect arrested Wednesday is responsible for both or just the latest burglary.

Police are reviewing if the suspect is connected to other crimes. Once the investigation is complete, police will turn over the results to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

KSHB 41 News reporter La’Nita Brooks spoke with Betty Rae’s owner Matt Shatto Tuesday about the need for change.

“We need proactive efforts,” Shatto said. “We need police on the beat down here from midnight to four in the morning. I don’t need you to give me $1,000 back to fix a door. I need you to stop the crime to begin with.”

