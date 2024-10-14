Betty Rae's Ice Cream owner calls for more proactive efforts after second burglary within a month

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

Betty Rae's Ice Cream owner Matt Shatto has replaced two doors at his River Market dessert shop within a few weeks.

The first came after a break-in on September 17 and the latest replacement happened on Sunday afternoon.

Shatto told KSHB 41 News someone threw a brick through the glass door window and stole the shop's safe.

"I just pray we're able to do something before our customers feel like it's unsafe to get some of the best ice cream in Kansas City," Shatto said.

Sunday's burglary at Betty Rae's comes after neighborhoods across the Kansas City metro experienced a string of break-ins in August and September. The first time someone stole money and damaged the back door of Betty Rae's.

Shatto explained he met with city leaders to make a change.

"But after that dialogue, we saw nothing in the short term," Shatto said.

Kansas City City Council approved the Back to Business Recovery fund to help owners pick up the pieces, but the application doesn't open until October 15. Shatto explained he wants to see a solution now to prevent crime.

"I need something on the front end," Shatto said. "I need to have something that creates an environment in which people understand that if you throw a brick through this window and you steal a couple thousand dollars from a shop, you're going to go to jail and you're going to be prosecuted. There's no deterrent currently."

Businesses like Betty Rae's have called on the Mayor and Kansas City Police to step up enforcement efforts.

"We need proactive efforts," Shatto said. "We need police to be down here from midnight to 4 a.m. I don't need you to give me $1,000 back to fix a door, I need you to stop crime to begin with."

KCPD said the department relaunched the Downtown Footbeat program in August to patrol more businesses and neighborhoods.

"They're working on identifying some of their operational parameters," Sgt. Phil DiMartino said. "Some of that may include shifting hours to meet the needs of when these things are occurring."

Betty Rae's store manager explained the back-to-back break in's have taken a toll on her younger staff working their first job.

"You come into Betty Rae's and you want to see your employees smiling and being joyful, not looking around to see if something is going to happen to them or if someone is going to do something while they're closing at night," said Kate Hornbuckle, Betty Rae's multi-unit store manager.

As crime continues throughout Kansas City, the ice cream shop's owner hopes to see city leadership take action.

"If the mayor is not capable and willing to put forward policies that are necessary to change property crime in the region, then he needs to find somebody who can," Shatto said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Mayor Lucas' office for a response to the break-in's, but we have not heard back. The Back to Business Fund application opens on Tuesday.

Businesses can contact the Downtown Footbeat program directly at 816-459-4312 to share their concerns.

