Break-ins plague numerous Kansas City businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another rash of break-ins across Kansas City has littered small businesses with shattered glass and unforeseen costs.

Boarded-up doors have been posted on social media by many shops hoping to get the word out to find the perpetrators.

Mildred’s shared last week its downtown KMCO location, positioned near 9th and Baltimore, was broken into.

Then on Tuesday, the coffee shop shared its Crossroads location, near 19th and Wyandotte, was hit, too.

Other coffee/breakfast spots have endured the same treatment.

Splitlog Coffee, located in Kansas City, Kansas, near N. Tremont Street and Central Avenue, posted on Instagram stories it “joined the club” Wednesday, sharing a photo of smashed glass around a busted front door.

Pilgrim Coffeehouse, which sits near E. 25th Street and Troost Avenue, confirmed to KSHB 41 it was broken into overnight. A spokesperson said thieves broke through the glass and stole the shop's safe.

The Messenger Coffee location at 17th and Grand was boarded up Wednesday morning, too.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB The front door to the Messenger Coffee location in the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri, with a temporary board on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Nestled in the West Bottoms, The Campground said it had a “false sense of security being cocooned in the Stockyards.”

“… It was only a matter of time until we were the next statistic,” the bar posted online.

In addition to the Crossroads, West Bottoms and KCK, businesses in the River Market were also targeted.

An employee at Donutology at the Trolley told KSHB 41 the trolley's ordering window was smashed overnight.

He said thieves stole only the safe but left a huge mess.

Just down 5th Street, Enzo had its door smashed.

An employee told KSHB 41 that nothing was stolen and the glass has already been repaired.

In the past weeks and months, other businesses across the city have been broken into.

To help take some of the weight off small business owners, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to propose a Back to Business Fund ordinance that would help “eligible small businesses recover from incidents of burglaries and vandalism resulting in damages such as broken windows, doors, locks, graffiti and other related issues,” per the city.

He will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the initiative.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.