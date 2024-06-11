At least four Brookside businesses hit in string of early morning burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least four different small businesses got hit by burglars early Monday morning.

The owners of three of the business, Alex Wood with French Custard, Mike Schroeder with Oddly Correct, and Iris Green with The Littlest Bake Shop all got the early morning wake-up call to sweep up broken glass.

"It's just a jarring sensation," Wood said.

It's happened to Wood so often he keeps extra door glass in storage to quickly replace broken panes.

"It adds up," he said. "I'm not in the business of buying front doors so it really just takes our eye off the ball."

None of the businesses keep cash in their registers, but thieves took something very valuable to Green's business, his the ability to do business.

"We don't have a phone because our phone is gone and we don't have our [Point of Sale] tablet so we don't have a way of running transactions or taking phone calls," she said.

It's hard to say is crimes just targeted the shop in Brookside. T

The only commonality was that all these businesses were small and had glass doors, but the feeling about the community did come up.

"We love where we are, we love the community just built up around our space," Schroeder said. "We're not daunted or you know second-guessing our location."

Wood agreed with Schroeder.

"No I think Brookside is just a really special place. And even though we've had a string of bad luck and a few other small businesses have, the neighborhood has been really supportive and they've got our back and they're so encouraging," he said.