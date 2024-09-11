Mayor Lucas wants to create $325K fund for small businesses affected by break-ins, property crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent string of property crimes and break-ins has left several Kansas City-area businesses forced to make repairs to their buildings and restore staff and customer trust to reopen.

On Wednesday, Kansas, City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced plans to seek approval for a $325,000 “back to business” fund that would help small businesses get back open if they fall victim to property crimes and for businesses to take preventative measures.

Lucas introduced the ordinance Wednesday. It would require approval from the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council before taking effect.

In a press release announcing the ordinance, the fund would offer up to $3,000 per business to help pair for repairs from incidents between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

The fund would provide up to $5,000 per business for the installation of security measures between July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Businesses must have a current business license with Kansas City, Missouri, and must be able to document an incident or costs associated with the installation of preventative measures.

Funding would come from unappropriated money in the city’s Violence Prevention and Intervention Fund. Joining Lucas in support of the fund include Mayor Pro-Tem Shayna Parks-Shaw and Councilmembers Nathan Willett, Andrea Bough, Wes Rogers, Darrell Curls, and Johnathan Duncan.

