West Plaza, Brookside residents react to arrests in string of break-ins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Property crimes are being reported across Kansas City, Missouri, including break-ins at four businesses earlier this week in the West Plaza.

John Milone opened Johnny Jo's Pizzeria in West Plaza 14 years ago.

Milone said he's experienced an increase in property crimes at his business over the last two years.

“Some of our crew came in on Monday to open up shop and realized our glass window right here was shattered," he said. "Someone broke in once again."

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB A window was broken during a break-in at Johnny Jo's Pizzeria in the West Plaza neighborhood earlier this week.

This was the second break-in within a month at Johnny Jo's Pizzeria.

Milone is considering moving his business elsewhere.

“You know, each time something like this happens, it costs me roughly around a couple thousand," he said.

Patty Walters lives in West Plaza and owned a salon in the neighborhood for 30 years.

Before closing her shop in January, Walters experienced three break-ins at her business.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Patty Walters

“It’s too bad. I feel for the small business owners, ‘cause that’s what I was," she said.

Walters said break-ins at nearby businesses "doesn't make her feel any safer" as car break-ins are common in the area.

“We have car break-ins over here all the time, I do know that," she said. "If you leave your car on the street and don’t lock it, somebody will be cruising and break in.”

The arrest of two juveniles for "dozens of crimes," related to car break-ins, in the Brookside and Waldo areas is "encouraging," said Josephine Njoroge, president of the Brookside Business Association.

“All over the city, we’ve had a lot of vandalisms, break-ins, and to know that we are now trying to get a handle on this, it’s good news," Njoroge said.

For Milone, he said the break-ins impact his employees' safety, and if they continue, enough will be enough.

“It’s a huge trickle effect," Milone said. "A break-in is not just a piece of broken glass, it goes further than that.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigations into property crimes are ongoing and could possibly link the charged juveniles to other crimes.

