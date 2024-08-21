KCPD: 2 juveniles arrested for role in ‘dozens of crimes’ in Brookside, Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles are in custody for their role in “dozens of crimes” in Brookside and Waldo, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police said the two are now in the hands of the legal system.

RELATED | Residents from Waldo, Brookside neighborhoods pack meeting on crime issues

“These detectives worked with vigilance to compile and assemble a strong case file for successful prosecution,” KCPD said in a social media post. “… These detectives represent our department’s commitment to our residents and businesses, and their efforts will continue, unyielding to work ahead.”

RELATED | Break-ins leave Kansas City, Missouri, business owners frustrated

KCPD said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to evaluate evidence that could link the suspects to additional crimes.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.