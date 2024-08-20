'Don't know how else to prevent it:' Break-in's leave Kansas City, Missouri, business owners frustrated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A string of businesses in the West Plaza neighborhood are the latest targets of burglars in Kansas City, Missouri.

The criminal broke into Bay Boy, Chingu Coffee, The Bar and Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria early Sunday morning.

"So they're all in hoods, they're hooded masks,” Amy Turpin said. “You see just this part of their face."

The Bar West Plaza Burglars outside West Plaza business

Amy Turpin is the area manager of the The Bar West Plaza, 1121 W. 47th St.

Turpin shared surveillance video with KSHB 41. The images are the last thing a business owner wants to be shown early in the morning.

Jason Gould, KSHB 41 Amy Turpin, area manager, The Bar West Plaza

"This will cost us anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500,” she said. "We're all locally owned around here. We can't necessarily afford something like this all the time."

Preston Thomas is the general manager of the nearby Bay Boy, which he said also was broken into around the same time as The Bar.

"We're just looking for a solution to the problem,” he said.

Jason Gould, KSHB 41 Bay Boy in the West Plaza Neighborhood

Unfortunately, these businesses aren't alone in dealing with crime, and neither are nearby neighborhoods.

Representatives from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed at a recent crime meeting there has been a significant amount of crime recently in the Brookside and Waldo neighborhoods.

The department moved two detectives to these neighborhoods to help handle investigations of personal property crimes.

Businesses and residents alike are frustrated.

"I don't know what else to do to prevent it,” Turpin said.

