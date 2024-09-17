'This is a band aid to a bigger problem': Businesses weigh in on city's proposed Back to Business Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boarded up doors and windows are becoming common at small businesses throughout Kansas City, Missouri, as property crimes continue to rise.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is expected to vote Thursday on an ordinance to help pay for damages to those small businesses impacted by property crimes

"This is a band-aid to a bigger problem that has hit society as a whole" said Joe Giammanco, owner of City Barrel Brewing Company. " I don't know how we can heal that problem."

Giammanco believes the Back to Business Fund is a start.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke about the fund during a news conference Thursday afternoon in front of City Barrel in Waldo.

City Barrel was a recent victim of a break-in.

"This is affecting every area" Giammanco said. "It's hitting North Kansas City. It's hitting in Overland Park, Kansas. It's hitting in the West Bottoms."

The Back to Business Fun would pay up to $3,000 to help cover the costs for repairs from incidents between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025. It would also provide up to $5,000 per business for the installation of security measures between July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Jason Gould Daniel Fikru, Owner of Blue Nile Cafe

"This area is a very safe place" said Daniel Fikru, owner of Blue Nile Café. "We never had any issues."

Fikru's café sits on Fifth Street in Kansas City's River Market neighborhood. His business was broken into about 3 a.m. on Sept. 11.

"They broke glass on the door" Fikru said.

The incident left the business with thousands of dollars in damages.

Just up the street at Donutology, criminals hit Andrew Cameron's business.

Jason Gould Boarded up window at Donutology



"All in all, we're estimating about $3,000 in terms of loss for our business," Cameron said. "On top of the fact that we were closed the next day.”

To qualify for the money, businesses must have a current business license with Kansas City, Missouri, and must be able to document an incident or costs associated with the installation of preventative measures.

Some businesses say they want to see more proactive steps.

"It's a greater and more of a bigger, deeper problem within KCMO, I think, than just helping to fix a window and providing more cameras," Giammanco said.

Cameron told KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks he's grateful city officials are taking notice of all the break ins and for the Back to Business Fund. He also said it's not going to be enough to prevent future break ins.

—