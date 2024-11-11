59-year-old Lathrop man killed in Sunday wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 59-year-old Lathrop, Missouri, man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in Clinton County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was eastbound on 240th Street southeast of Lathrop when he lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The car traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, overturned, and struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

